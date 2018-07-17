T-Mobile's $5 international day pass offers 512MB of LTE

The company's latest move adds 70 more nations to those covered by unlimited data and texting. At a practical level, though, you might need that add-on pack. The base data speed of around 128 Kbps is extremely sluggish by modern standards, and you'll struggle to do much with it. At the very least, you won't need to worry getting charged through the nose if you leave data roaming on when you're not actively using your phone.

That said, $5 per day for the data pass is half the price of what Verizon charges, so it's not a terrible deal, and free data (no matter how slow) is not really anything to sniff at. T-Mobile will add those 70 countries for One and Simple Global users starting July 22nd, and it will start offering the data passes August 1st.