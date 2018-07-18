Roland's latest smartphone mixer can record your entire band

The Go:Mixer Pro has a handy little dock to place your smartphone in while recording audio and/or video of your jam session. It works with Roland's video apps, 4XCamera or Virtual Stage Camera, to create split screen and replace the background of your video, respectively. You power the mini mixer with your smartphone or a AAA battery, and it has a headphone output so you can monitor your performance. You can bring in backing tracks from your smartphone to sing over, and a Center Cancel function that will try and erase vocals for your very own karaoke experience. Unfortunately, there's no mention of price or release date for this tiny mixer just yet, though you can probably safely assume it will run more than the original Go:Mixer's $99.