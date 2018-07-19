Get Amazon gift cards just for renting a car from Avis

Avis just found a way to sweeten the deal for frequent travelers: give them breaks on their internet shopping. The firm now gives US car renters an Amazon gift card worth 10 percent of their rental price just for being an Amazon customer -- no, you don't even need Prime. The gift card doubles to 20 percent of the rental price if you book your vehicle through Avis' Alexa skill. If you're the jetsetting sort who needs rental cars on a regular basis, this could easily lead to a few Amazon freebies.
The company isn't shy about the motivations behind the offer: it wants you to try its "new offerings," including that Alexa booking option. Not that Amazon is about to object to being used as a dangling carrot. The promo theoretically creates a virtuous circle where Avis renters are more likely to be Amazon customers (and vice versa), and might remind Echo owners that they can do more than just check the weather and play music.