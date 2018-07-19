VW will build its electric microbus and crossover in the US

Volkswagen is pushing its EV strategy hard in Europe and China, and now intends to continue its momentum in the US, where it plans to produce its upcoming all-electric microbus and crossover SUV. Confirmed to Autocar this week, VW says it'll produce the I.D. BUZZ electric microbus and I.D. CROZZ Concept in the States, ready for launch in 2022. According to Hinrich Woebcken, head of VW in North America, "For strong product momentum, they need to be produced in the USA. It's not possible to come into a high-volume scenario with imported cars. We want to localize electric mobility in the US."
The I.D. BUZZ electric microbus is a new version of VW's iconic campervan. Last year the company unveiled a working prototype of the vehicle, which will come in two options. The higher-end model features all-wheel drive and a total output of 369 horsepower, powered by a huge 111kWh battery pack. VW claims it'll have a range of 270 miles. The less expensive version clocks up 268 horsepower via an 83kWh battery, for a range around 200 miles.
The I.D. CROZZ Concept, meanwhile, comes with a dual motor powertrain boasting 75kW power in the front and 150kW in the back, totalling 225kW. VW claims the 83kWh battery will enable a range of 310 miles, but it's expected to be closer to 275 miles when EPA estimates are taken into account.