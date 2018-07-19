YouTube begins embracing the hashtag

Android Police has spotted Google's support page detailing the rules behind new feature. YouTube's policies prohibit creators from adding misleading tags, as well as those meant to harass or humiliate an individual or a group. Hashtags that promote violence or hatred and anything sexual or explicit are also not allowed on the platform. YouTube says it will pull down videos that violate those policies.

[Image credit: Android Police]

We're not seeing any hashtags in both our Android app and the web at the moment, so the feature might still be in the midst of rolling out or available only in the US and other select locations. One thing's for sure, though: it won't be making its way to YouTube's iOS app just yet.