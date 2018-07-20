AT&T expands its 5G network to North Carolina and Kansas City

In addition to news about "real" 5G, AT&T also shed some light on the status of its pseudo-5G network. Another eight cities have come online with LTE-LAA today: Austin, Dallas, Houston, Little Rock, San Antonio, San Jose, Tampa and Tuscaloosa.

Back in January, the telco announced that its new true 5G network would be available in a dozen cities by year's end. Now to start speculating what combination of burgeoning metropolises and smaller burgs will gain access.