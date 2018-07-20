'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' update adds Link from 'Breath of the Wild'

Is Link your favorite racer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Good news! A new version of the Hylian hero has been added to the game. It's based, unsurprisingly, on the wonderful Breath of the Wild that was released for Wii U and Switch last year. You can play as Link in his Champion's Tunic and jostle for position, if you like, on the Master Cycle Zero that featured in the Breath of the Wild DLC Champions' Ballad. The update also includes some Ancient Tires and a new glider based on Link's handy paraglider.
The new Breath of the Wild update is free, and adds some mysterious "revisions to improve gameplay," as well as some unlisted content, according to Nintendo's support website. We can't help but wonder -- will the company add any more characters to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? We would love to see 'Treasure Tracker' Toad and some of the ARMS fighters...