'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' update adds Link from 'Breath of the Wild'

Is Link your favorite racer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Good news! A new version of the Hylian hero has been added to the game. It's based, unsurprisingly, on the wonderful Breath of the Wild that was released for Wii U and Switch last year. You can play as Link in his Champion's Tunic and jostle for position, if you like, on the Master Cycle Zero that featured in the Breath of the Wild DLC Champions' Ballad. The update also includes some Ancient Tires and a new glider based on Link's handy paraglider.