'Disenchantment' trailer reveals a fantasy land gone wrong

Netflix has finally offered more than a brief peek at Matt Groening's Disenchantment. The streaming service has posted the first full trailer for the animated series, and it's evident from the get-go that nothing in the fantasy genre is sacred here. The clip takes jabs at tropes like the royal wedding (Princess Bride, anyone?) and even Game of Thrones' best-known seat. You also get a better feel for characters beyond the roguish (but maturing) Bean. Elfo is hopelessly innocent, while Luci stands as Bean's literal and figurative personal demon.