'Disenchantment' trailer reveals a fantasy land gone wrong

Netflix has finally offered more than a brief peek at Matt Groening's Disenchantment. The streaming service has posted the first full trailer for the animated series, and it's evident from the get-go that nothing in the fantasy genre is sacred here. The clip takes jabs at tropes like the royal wedding (Princess Bride, anyone?) and even Game of Thrones' best-known seat. You also get a better feel for characters beyond the roguish (but maturing) Bean. Elfo is hopelessly innocent, while Luci stands as Bean's literal and figurative personal demon.
The 10-episode run premieres August 17th. It's far too soon to say whether or not this will come close to replicating the better moments of Futurama or The Simpsons, but the basic ingredients are there: Groening's iconic art style, top talent (such as Broad City's Abbi Jacobson in the main role) and ample amounts of cultural commentary.