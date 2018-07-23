New York's JFK airport will screen luggage with a CT scanner

With the deployment of CT technology, there would be less of a need for passengers to remove items like liquids, gels and large electronics from their bags when they go through security. "We think in perhaps five years or so, the passengers won't have to take anything out of their carry-on bags," said Pekoske.

CT scanners are already being tested at airports in Phoenix and Boston, and CBS News reports that the TSA aims to have 15 scanners operating in airports by the end of this year. Next year, the agency is authorized to purchase 240 CT scanners.