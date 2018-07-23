What's on TV: 'No Man's Sky,' 'Extinction' and 'Ready Player One'

Discovery has its annual Shark Week event again, and from what I can see, at least there are no alien shark documentaries on the list this year. Meanwhile Netflix is premiering its latest studio castoff sci-fi film, Extinction, as No Man's Sky will reintroduce itself with the big Next expansion and debut on Xbox One. Hulu is streaming the first episode of Stephen King's Castle Rock series while Amazon goes behind the scenes of Tour de France food with Eat.Race.Win. and movie fans can get Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One on Blu-ray. Also, it's time for the Overwatch League finals, streaming on Twitch and airing on ESPN, Disney XD and ABC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Ready Player One (3D, 4K)
- National Parks Adventure (4K)
- Supergirl
- In the Mouth of Madness
- Gravity Falls: The Complete Series
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
- Detached (PS4)
- Candle: The Power of the Flame (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
- VRobot (PS4)
- Train Sim World (PS4, Xbox One)
- Gene Rain (Xbox One)
- No Man's Sky Next (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- The Banner Saga 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Tuesday
- Iliza Schlesinger: Older Millennial, Netflix, 3 AM
- Tumble Leaf (S4 Part 1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Warning (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The 100, CW, 8 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy, Discovery, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- 10 That Changed America (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Laws of Jaws, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
- Air Jaws: The Hunted, Discovery, 10 PM
- Drunk History (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Last Defense (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Air Jaws: Back from the Dead, Discovery, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Young & Hungry (series finale), Freeform, 8 & 8:30 PM
- Shark Tank Meets Shark Week, Discovery, 9 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show, MTV, 9 PM
- TKO, CBS, 9 PM
- Sharkcam Stakeout, Discovery, 10 PM
- Colony (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Reverie, NBC, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Sharkcam Strikes Back, Discovery, 8 PM
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Shakwrecked, Discovery, 9 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Trial & Error, NBC, 9 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- Tiger Shark Invasion, Discovery, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Comicstaan, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Extinction, Netflix, 3 AM
- Orange is the New Black (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood (S2)
- The Worst Witch (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Eat.Race.Win (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bleeding Edge, Netflix, 3 AM
- Overwatch League Finals Day 1, ESPN, 7 PM
- Whistleblower, CBS, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction, Discovery, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- Bloodline: The Spawn of Jaws,Discovery, 9 PM
- Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley or Bust, Showtime, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 9 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- Just Another Immigrant: Romesh at the Greek, Showtime, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Overwatch League Finals Day 2, Disney XD / ESPN3, 4:30 PM ET
- Pink Collar Crimes (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- The Wrong Cruise, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Return of the Megashark, Discovery, 9 PM
- Sharks Gone Wild, Discovery, 10 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- Countdown to Naked & Afraid of Sharks, Discovery, 7 PM
- Cheerleader Nightmare, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- The Pacific War in Color, Smithsonian, 8 PM
- Bear vs. Shark, Discover, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects, HBO, 9 PM
- The 2000s, CNN, 9 PM
- Deep State, Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Endeavour (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Naked & Afraid of Sharks, Discovery, 9 PM
- Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The History of Comedy, CNN, 10 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]