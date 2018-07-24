Show More Results

Image credit: Bandai Namco
Test out 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' on Nintendo Switch this August

An open beta will begin next month.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
13m ago in AV
Bandai Namco announced in June that Dragon Ball FighterZ will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in September. And now the publisher has revealed that an open beta will be available to Switch players starting in August. Bandai Namco didn't share a lot of details about the beta test, so we don't know what types of fighters or modes will be included or how long it will run.

However, the publisher did share some more information about the Switch version of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Along with the typical battles that pit three against three, players will also be able to fight two on two or one on one. Additionally, the six-player Party Match mode will be available offline.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be released for Switch on September 28th. Those who preorder will get Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden as a bonus.

