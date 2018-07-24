'GTA Online' rewards you for watching Facebook livestreams

The first official stream takes place on July 27th, when the developer and Facebook gaming "all-star friends" will mark the launch of After Hours. You can expect a series of broadcasts running through mid-August with certain Facebook streamers offering perks through their respective channels. You can expect more details on the schedule in the near future.

Yes, this represents a clear bid by Facebook to win the hearts and minds of gamers. Why watch a Twitch or Mixer stream when Facebook could score you a new in-game car? Still, it's an acknowledgment that livestreams play a key role in modern gaming, and that embracing the online audience might just improve the experience for everyone.