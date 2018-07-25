eBay adds drag-and-drop ability to its image search tool

Last year, eBay launched a visual search capability for its mobile app that makes it possible to find items with pictures instead of words. Now, the auction platform is making it even easier to use -- you don't even have to take screenshots of whatever it is you want to find anymore, because eBay will soon allow you to drag and drop images into its search bar. For instance, if you search for a "Hello Kitty purse" in the app and find one that catches your eye, you can drag that photo into the search bar to find listings featuring identical or similar items. It won't only give you a way to search for purchases quickly, but also to find the best deals on the website.