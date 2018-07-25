The Coen Brothers' Netflix series is actually a movie

Netflix subscribers will be able to see the film on the service before the end of the year. It will also receive a theatrical run, as is required to be considered for the Academy Awards. Despite its conversion from series to film, the movie still retains its anthology-style narrative. Besides that, though, details about The Ballad of Buster Scruggs are scarce. Tim Blake Nelson stars as the titular character, and Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson and Tom Waits co-star.