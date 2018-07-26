Samsung teases improved battery life for the Galaxy Note 9

Rumors point to a huge 4,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 9, a 20 percent boost over the Galaxy Note 8's 3,300 mAh model. According to other leaks, that will power it through a full day of video-watching at full brightness. Other rumors indicate that it will come with the same curved screen of the Note 8, along with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, with variants up to 8GB and 256GB.

The last time Samsung significantly boosted a Galaxy Note's battery size, it didn't work out so well, but given price of that mistake, the company is unlikely to repeat it. We should see a couple more teasers of other new and improved Note 9 tech over the next few days.