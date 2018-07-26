Samsung teases improved battery life for the Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is releasing a series of teasers leading up to its Galaxy Note 9 unpacked event on August 9th, and the first appears to confirm rumors that the new smartphone will have improved battery life. The idea with the teasers, said Samsung, is to show how painful it can be when technology lets you down, and that change, in the form of the Galaxy Note 9, will save the day.
Rumors point to a huge 4,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 9, a 20 percent boost over the Galaxy Note 8's 3,300 mAh model. According to other leaks, that will power it through a full day of video-watching at full brightness. Other rumors indicate that it will come with the same curved screen of the Note 8, along with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, with variants up to 8GB and 256GB.
The last time Samsung significantly boosted a Galaxy Note's battery size, it didn't work out so well, but given price of that mistake, the company is unlikely to repeat it. We should see a couple more teasers of other new and improved Note 9 tech over the next few days.