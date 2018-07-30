The Morning After: Tesla made a surfboard

How's your Monday morning going? We've got news on how long you'll have to wait for the third part of Stranger Things, and an AI can predict a movie's audience based on its trailer. Meanwhile, NASA's picking its favorite looks for Mars habitats -- and isn't even using Pinterest for inspiration.
Netflix won't premiere 'Stranger Things' season 3 until summer 2019
That season three teaser is all you're getting for now. Netflix exec Cindy Holland has revealed that the third installment of the Duffer Brothers' show is launching sometime in summer 2019 -- a longer wait than the 15 months between the first two seasons.
NASA contest finalists show off their Mars-habitat models
We haven't even sent humans to Mars, but let's talk houses. NASA launched the 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge back in 2015 to find suitable artificial housing for the first wave of Martian residents, and now the agency has narrowed the contestants down to five after seeing the realistic virtual models they created.
More functional than a flamethrower.
YouTube's dark mode reaches Android users
iOS users got the option in March, but YouTube is finally rolling out its "dark theme" to Android phones. If you have it on your phone, you'll find it your Settings' General section. It's not certain how soon everyone will get the feature (we've asked Google for comment), though -- it may take some days to arrive.
But wait, there's more...
- After Math: The price of doing business
- Fox AI predicts a movie's audience based on its trailer
- Netflix launches Riverdale's Sabrina spin-off on October 26th
- DJI's leaked Mavic 2 drone will come in 'Pro' and 'Zoom' versions
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.