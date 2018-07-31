Audi will unveil its e-tron supercar EV concept next month

Audi's first all-electric car, the 2019 e-tron, hasn't even made its global debut yet, but the car manufacturer is already teasing its next venture. The PB 18 e-tron, billed as an "electric-drive supercar concept", will be unveiled next month during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
According to Audi, the new car features tech developed from the Le Mans-series winner R18 e-tron. As the above teaser pic shows, the PB 18 is squat, boasts bulging wheels, a raised spoiler and slim headlights -- all the visual markings of a supercar, but we'll have to wait until its debut on August 23 to find out what's underneath the hood.