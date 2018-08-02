Moment Pro camera app now supports the Pixel 2's custom HDR chip

One of the biggest selling points of Google's Pixel 2 is undoubtedly its camera, thanks largely to the Pixel Visual Core -- the custom chip that makes Pixel photos really pop. Some third-party apps such as Snapchat and Instagram have built in support for this, and now the Moment Pro Camera app is joining the fold. It's not a huge surprise -- Moment announced it would be launching a Pro Camera app for Android about a month ago, and said it would roll out support for Pixel Visual Core in a future update. And here it is.
Using HDR+ mode in Moment, which utilizes Pixel Visual Core, is pretty straightforward. Hit the "format" button on the app and tap on the new HDR+ option -- hey presto, your pictures will be given the Core treatment. Make sure you've updated the app first, though -- along with Visual Core Support you'll also get better camera roll features, improved viewfinder performance and a couple of bug fixes.