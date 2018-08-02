Moment Pro camera app now supports the Pixel 2's custom HDR chip

One of the biggest selling points of Google's Pixel 2 is undoubtedly its camera, thanks largely to the Pixel Visual Core -- the custom chip that makes Pixel photos really pop. Some third-party apps such as Snapchat and Instagram have built in support for this, and now the Moment Pro Camera app is joining the fold. It's not a huge surprise -- Moment announced it would be launching a Pro Camera app for Android about a month ago, and said it would roll out support for Pixel Visual Core in a future update. And here it is.