Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy Note 9 again

Samsung will officially launch the Note 9 on August 9th, at an Unpacked event in New York. The company could use a smartphone home run -- its last financial earnings were fine, however Galaxy S9 sales were weaker than expected, according to Bloomberg. (Samsung has now pulled the Note 9 video. Kudos to Sammobile for spotting it and uploading a new version.)

Update: Sammobile's version has disappeared from YouTube. We've uploaded our own version below.