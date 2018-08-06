16-bit cult classic ‘Windjammers’ is headed to Nintendo Switch



Get ready to jam everywhere and anytime. @Windjammers will officially hit Nintendo Switch this year! pic.twitter.com/BG4aKVwYGq — Dotemu (@Dotemu) August 5, 2018

Windjammers plays like air hockey, except with heavily-muscled frisbee throwers, 90s neon and serious beach vibes. If you've never heard of it, check out Waypoint's longread laying out how the niche game was kept alive by French fans, retro game publishing site Dotemu and Giant Bomb's idiosyncratic stanning.

Per JP Automation, the forthcoming Switch version of Windjammers will be identical to last year's PS4/PS Vita revival, but that's fine -- the Nintendo console will probably fit the game even better since each player only needs a single Joy-Con.