Microsoft says classic Skype will live on... for now

While Skype 8.0 offered a number of new features, including free HD video and screen-sharing calls, drag-and-drop file sharing and tweaks to messaging, not all users were on board with the new version. After upgrading to Skype 8.0, a number of people took to the community board to complain about it, with some saying they hated it and others calling it "appalling." Some users said they reverted back to Skype 7.0 since 8.0 lacked a number of features that the classic version included. In a reply to one user who asked for extended support for the classic version, Microsoft shared its announcement of extended support and added, "Thanks for all your comments -- we are listening. We are working to bring all the features you've asked for into Skype 8."

Microsoft didn't say how long the classic version of Skype would be supported.