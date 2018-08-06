What's on TV: 'Better Call Saul' and 'Madden NFL 19'

It's finally time for Better Call Saul to return on AMC, while gamers can dig in to Madden 19 and Overcooked! 2. Yet another superhero movie is available via streaming as Deadpool 2 makes its video on-demand debut, and there's even a Predator 4K Blu-ray edition available. On streaming we're ready for the seventh season of Voltron on Netflix, plus the series premiere of Ordeal by Innocence on Amazon Prime. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).