What's on TV: 'Better Call Saul' and 'Madden NFL 19'

It's finally time for Better Call Saul to return on AMC, while gamers can dig in to Madden 19 and Overcooked! 2. Yet another superhero movie is available via streaming as Deadpool 2 makes its video on-demand debut, and there's even a Predator 4K Blu-ray edition available. On streaming we're ready for the seventh season of Voltron on Netflix, plus the series premiere of Ordeal by Innocence on Amazon Prime. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Deadpool 2 (VOD)
- Predator (4K)
- The Death of Superman (4K)
- Mac and Me (Collector's Edition)
- Transporter 3 (4K)
- The Day After
- Happy Endings (Complete Series)
- Breaking In
- The Changeling
- Life of the Party
- Revenge
- Overcooked! 2 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Megaton Rainfall (Xbox One, PS4)
- Madden NFL 19 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- We Happy Few (Xbox One, PS4)
- TerraTech (Xbox One, PS4)
- Dead Cells (PS4, Xbox One)
- Defenders of Ekron (PS4, Xbox One)
- Electronauts (PS VR)
Monday
- Better Call Saul (season premiere), AMC, 9 PM
- Love & Bananas, Starz, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- Lodge 49 (series premiere), AMC, 10 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, Paramount, 10 PM
- The Proposal, ABC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- The 100 (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- The Bold Type (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PMs
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- Castaways (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Wrecked (season premiere), TBS, 10 PM
- Making It, NBC, 10 PM
- Hard to Kill, Discovery, 10 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
- Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Switched, Netflix, 3 AM
- CMA Fest 2018, ABC, 8 PM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show, MTV, 9 PM
- TKO, CBS, 9 PM
- Wonders of Mexico, PBS, 9 PM
- The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Reverie (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Robot Wars (series premiere), Science, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Meteor Garden (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Perdida, Netflix, 3 AM
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Trial & Error, NBC, 9 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Insatiable (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ordeal by Innocence (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (S7), Netflix, 3 AM
- Afflicted, Netflix, 3 AM
- Zion, Netflix, 3 AM
- Million Pound Menu, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Ponysitters Club, Netflix, 3 AM
- All About the Washingtons (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- 72 Dangerous Animals (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Comicstaan, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- Freaky Friday, Disney, 8 PM
- TKO, CBS, 8 PM
- Whistleblower, CBS, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Sacred Lies, Facebook, 9 PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 9 PM
- Outcast, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO. 11:30 PM
- Random Acts of Flyness, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jr. NBA World Championship, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Pink Collar Crimes, CBS, 8 PM
- I Am Paul Walker, Paramount, 9 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- Teen Choice 2018, Fox, 8 PM
- Babysitter's Nightmare, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- The Pacific War in Color (season finale), Smithsonian, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects, HBO, 9 PM
- The 2000s, CNN, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Claws (season finale), TNT, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (summer premiere), AMC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty (season premiere), Epix, 9 PM
- Naked & Afraid (season finale), Discovery, 9 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Ballers (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- The History of Comedy, CNN, 10 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- Who is America?, Showtime, 10 PM
- Insecure (season premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]