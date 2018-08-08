Skype chats are the latest place to listen to Spotify

Now that Spotify is on Apple's iMessage and Facebook's Messenger, the company will soon empower you to share and preview songs inside another messaging service, Skype. If you're a US-based Skype Insider with a mobile app version of 8.26 or higher, you'll be seeing a new Skype Spotify add-in soon; global Insiders will get the add-in later. Skype Insiders get early access to new features before they roll out to the rest of us.
When you're in a chat via the Skype app, you'll simply tap on the plus icon and then launch the Spotify add-in panel. Once you do so, you'll be able to search for songs, albums and artists, preview and share music and just play music. Of course, it's likely that you'll need a Spotify account to access the service via Skype, just like in the other apps.