Wireless charging is a huge quality of life upgrade, and Samsung knows it. That's why the company (briefly) showed off its new Wireless Charger Duo onstage at the Galaxy Note 9 event this morning. Like the rumors suggested, this pair of power pads can charge the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch simultaneously. Pricing, a release date and other information isn't available at the moment, but we'll update this post as soon as it is.