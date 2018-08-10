I'll take 'Jeopardy' on Hulu for $400, Alex

You'll see continual updates to the episode library, Hulu said, so you'll have a reason to come back if you just can't get enough.

It's not certain if the Hulu deal is exclusive (we've asked Hulu for comment). Whether or not it is, this is an acknowledgment that even iconic shows like Jeopardy can't live solely on conventional TV if they're going to remain relevant. Cord cutters aren't about to reconsider their decisions just to get Jeopardy back, no matter how charming Alex Trebek may be.