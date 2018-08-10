Marvel Studio's 10th anniversary movie festival is IMAX-only

Marvel is going all-out to mark the 10th birthday of its Cinematic Universe, and that includes upgrading the quality of the movies themselves. It's hosting a 10th Anniversary Film Festival between August 30th and September 6th, and you'll have to visit "select" IMAX theaters across North America if you want to join in. To that end, it's promising digital remasters of every movie to take advantage of IMAX's picture and sound quality, including movies that have never been shown in IMAX before. This will be your first chance to watch Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger in the premium format.
You can already buy tickets for as many of the movies as you like. The first five days of the festival are focused on showing the movies in order (important if you're new to the MCU). After that, however, it gets interesting: the next two days are themed around origin stories and alliances, while the last day will focus on two titles chosen by a vote that runs until August 17th. If you miss one of the IMAX screenings, there's a real chance you can catch the relevant movie again before the festival is over.