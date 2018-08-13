Marvel's 'Runaways' returns to Hulu December 21st

Hulu has announced that the second season of Marvel's Runaways will premiere December 21st, Deadline reports. And there won't be any weekly installments this time around as there were with the first season because all 13 episodes are getting dropped at once. Hulu renewed the series for a second season just as the first one wrapped up.
We're not in Brentwood anymore. Season 2 of #MarvelsRunaways will return December 21, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LRvkA9EG8U— Marvel's Runaways (@marvelsrunaways) August 13, 2018
Season 2 will kick off right where the first ended -- with the kids having escaped their evil parents and setting out their own. Now they'll have to figure out how to live with each other, how to take care of themselves and how to take down their parents' nefarious Pride squad. But they might also have to sniff out a mole since someone's sending the Pride leader mysterious messages. Meanwhile, the Pride is bound and determined to get them back.
Uhhh.... @marvelsrunaways, your parents just slid into our DMs... what should we say? pic.twitter.com/IQzWCnVYnt— hulu (@hulu) August 13, 2018