Marvel's 'Runaways' returns to Hulu December 21st

Season 2 of #MarvelsRunaways will return December 21, only on @Hulu.

Season 2 will kick off right where the first ended -- with the kids having escaped their evil parents and setting out their own. Now they'll have to figure out how to live with each other, how to take care of themselves and how to take down their parents' nefarious Pride squad. But they might also have to sniff out a mole since someone's sending the Pride leader mysterious messages. Meanwhile, the Pride is bound and determined to get them back.