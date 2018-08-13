What we're watching: Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' and 'Disenchantment'

Telltale's episodic The Walking Dead videogame experience is finally coming to an end, as the first episode of the final season arrives this week. There's also the latest Marvel Avengers flick on 4K Blu-ray, while Netflix is releasing the first part of Matt Groening's new animated series Disenchantment, along with season two of The Investigator. Finally, Syfy has a whole week of (probably bad) shark movies leading up to The Last Sharknado. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Avenger: Infinity War (4K)
- The Avengers (4K)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (4K)
- Arrow (S6)
- Bean
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - The Final Season, Episode 1 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Fall of Light (PS4, Xbox One
- State of Mind (Xbox One, PS4)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Xbox One, PS4)
- Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters (Xbox One, PS4)
- Polygod (Xbox One, PS4,)
- Treadnauts (Xbox One, PS4)
- Wailing Heights (Xbox One, PS4)
- Detective Gallo (PS4)
- Hero Defense (PS4, Xbox One)
Tuesday
- The Stinky & Dirty Show: Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Santa Jaws, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns, HBO, 10 PM
- Carter, WGN, 10 PM
- Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
- Making It, NBC, 10 PM
- Hard to Kill, Discovery, 10 PM
- Teachers (summer finale), TV Land, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
- Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Switched, Netflix, 3 AM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- Frenzy, Syfy, 9 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show, MTV, 9 PM
- TKO, CBS, 9 PM
- Wonders of Mexico (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 9 PM
- Are You the One? (season premiere) MTV, 10 PM
- The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Robot Wars, Science, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Strange Angel (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Supermansion: Summer Vacation Special, Crackle, 3 AM
- Jets/Washington football, ESPN, 8 PM
- Nightmare Shark, Syfy, 9 PM
- Trial & Error, NBC, 9 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
- Detroiters (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Comicstaan (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Gringo, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- All or Nothing: Manchester City (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Disenchantment: Part 1 (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Minding the Gap, Hulu, 3 AM
- Magic for Humans (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Spirit: Riding Free (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- Stay Here (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Pinky Malinky (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Big3, Fox, 8 PM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- TKO, CBS, 8 PM
- Whistleblower, CBS, 9 & 10 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Sacred Lies, Facebook, 9 PM
- The Great British Baking Show (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
- Outcast, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO. 11:30 PM
- Random Acts of Flyness, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lover in the Attic, Lifetime 8 PM
- Pink Collar Crimes, CBS, 8 PM
- Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow, Showtime, 9 PM
- 6-Headed Shark Attack, Syfy, 9 PM
Sunday
- The Investigator (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Babysitter's Nightmare, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- US Gymnastics, NBC, 8 PM
- The Last Sharknado, Syfy, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects, HBO, 9 PM
- The 2000s (series finale), CNN, 9 PM
- The Affair (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue (series finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Who is America?, Showtime, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]