'Dark Souls: Remastered' arrives on Nintendo Switch October 19th

Praise The Sun! DARK SOULS: Remastered for #NintendoSwitch and the Solaire of Astora amiibo will launch on Oct. 19th! Journey to Lordran and experience the groundbreaking action-RPG on the go!



An online Network Test will be scheduled prior to release. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/WE1xNmLi0j — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 14, 2018

It's not exactly the "Summer 2018" that was promised. Presumably, it took longer than expected to adapt the intensely difficult game to the Switch's controls. The PS4, PC and Xbox remastered version all launched as scheduled on May 25th.

The Switch version of the game will have 1080p resolution when docked in TV mode and 720p when playing the handheld version. The frame rate is 30fps, and it will support 1–6 players in online mode. DLC will be included in the remaster.