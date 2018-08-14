Hundreds of Instagram users report similarly hacked accounts

A handful of Instagram users reported the same details to Mashable as have hundreds of others who have taken to Twitter and Reddit to report hacks of their accounts. Interestingly, whoever is behind the hacks -- and it's not currently clear if they're all connected -- doesn't seem to be adding photos to the accounts or taking down old ones.

Though Instagram has a section in its help center dedicated to hacked accounts and what to do when faced with one, Mashable's sources say that it has been less than useful. "The maze that Instagram sends you on to get your account back is laughable and leads to broken/dead links and emails from robots which lead nowhere," Abagail Nowak, a hack victim, told Mashable. One source said that they were able to restore their account but that doing so was an "extremely stressful" process.

We've reached out to Instagram and we'll update this post if we hear more.