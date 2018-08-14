Intel discloses another set of processor vulnerabilities

The company has dubbed this set of flaws L1TF, or L1 Terminal Fault. It said today that two of the varieties can be mitigated with the updates available now, but the third, which only affects a subset of users -- such as certain data centers -- might require additional steps to be taken. You can learn more about the varieties in the video below.

The researchers that spotted the vulnerability have described an attack that takes advantage of it here. They're calling it Foreshadow. L1TF affects Intel's Software Guard Extensions (SGX) feature and the researchers said after the Meltdown and Spectre discoveries, looking at SGX was the next step. "When you look at what Spectre and Meltdown did not break, SGX was one of the few things left," system security researcher Daniel Genkin, who contributed to the Foreshadow discovery, told Wired. "SGX was mostly spared by Spectre, so it was the logical next step."

Following the Spectre and Meltdown debacle, Intel expanded its bug bounty program, opening it up to more security researchers and offering larger rewards.

You can see which Intel products are affected by the newly discovered vulnerabilities here.