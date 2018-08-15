'TimeSplitters' is coming back

Koch Media's CEO Klemens Kundratitz said in a statement: "We are hugely excited to have acquired TimeSplitters. The original games gave fans a massive content offer and provided a pure and genuinely fun arcade shooter experience. We have many fans of the TimeSplitters series among our own staff who are passionate about creating a product that will thrill todays gaming audience."

Does this mean a TimeSplitters 4 is in the works? Quite possibly. A fourth game was in the pipeline back in the 2000s, but things went awry when the original studio, Free Radical Design, fell into administration. A lot of the game had already been built, and since Koch Media now owns all the intellectual property associated with the franchise, there's every chance they'll pick up where they left off. Of course, they'll have to give it a bit of a makeover to bring it up to speed with the gameplay of nearly two decades later. What that will look like will, Koch says, be revealed in due course.