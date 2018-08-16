'PUBG' mobile app surpasses 100 million downloads

PUBG mobile launched onto mobile devices March 19th of this year. In the four months since, the title has also surpassed 14 million daily active users, excluding those in China, Japan and Korea. The title is often updated with new maps and game modes, as well as a recent Mission: Impossible crossover event, which may have helped keep its profile high.

"We want to thank our committed development team at Lightspeed and Quantum Studios and especially thank the devoted players around the world that continue to inspire us with their passion and dedication," said Tencent's Vincent Wang. "We will continue to set the bar for mobile gaming and look to deliver even more great content to our players later this year."