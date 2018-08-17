OnePlus 6T to reportedly launch with T-Mobile as a US carrier partner

OnePlus may get a boost in the US market with its next phone. CNET reports that according to people familiar with the matter, the OnePlus 6T will be backed by a major US carrier -- T-Mobile. While the standard version of the new model will be able to run on AT&T's and T-Mobile's networks, as has been the case with previous models, OnePlus will also release a version that's optimized for T-Mobile. CNET is also reporting an October launch and a $550 price tag, though it notes the price has yet to be finalized.
While OnePlus phones and their lower price points have attracted a following, actually having a carrier partner could garner the company a wider user base in the US. "Getting carrier shelf space is a prerequisite to volume sales in the US," Avi Greengart, an analyst at Global Data, told CNET.
One of CNET's sources did note that OnePlus is still in the midst of getting approval by the carrier, meaning launching with T-Mobile isn't set in stone just yet.