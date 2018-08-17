Walmart may soon let you shop in VR

In February, Walmart acquired the virtual reality startup Spatialand as part of its effort to push VR initiatives, and in June, it launched a virtual shopping tour that let users peruse a virtual apartment in VR. With that feature, users could navigate through the apartment, explore the dozens of items within it that are sold by Walmart and easily get to those items' product pages if they wanted to learn more.

Walmart has begun implementing a number of services and technologies aimed at making the shopping experience more convenient for its customers -- many of which off alternative ways to shop. And those efforts, which include Pickup Towers, automated kiosks, grocery delivery and text-based shopping, are all aimed at giving the retailer a leg up against rival Amazon.