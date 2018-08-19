'Forza Horizon 2' leaves the Xbox Store on September 30th

We hope you weren't thinking of scoring Forza Horizon 2 on the cheap now that Horizon 4 is almost here. Turn 10 and Microsoft are removing the open-world arcade racer and its add-ons from the Xbox Games Store on September 30th. You can still play it if you have a copy, but you'll have to shell out for one of the later games if you just have to get your fix. The developer didn't explain the move beyond saying that the title was "end of life."