'Forza Horizon 2' leaves the Xbox Store on September 30th

We hope you weren't thinking of scoring Forza Horizon 2 on the cheap now that Horizon 4 is almost here. Turn 10 and Microsoft are removing the open-world arcade racer and its add-ons from the Xbox Games Store on September 30th. You can still play it if you have a copy, but you'll have to shell out for one of the later games if you just have to get your fix. The developer didn't explain the move beyond saying that the title was "end of life."
The good news: if you want to give the game a try, it might not cost you anything. Forza Horizon 2's regular edition is free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers until August 31st, giving you an easy way to see what you missed. There's little doubt that the creators hope you'll buy a newer Forza title after getting this taster, but the freebie could ensure that you'll have more road rivals in the older game.