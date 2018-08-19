Tesla's new Roadster will appear on 'Jay Leno's Garage' August 23rd

Tesla's new Roadster has been virtually impossible to see outside of its original launch event unless you've been fortunate enough to spot a prototype in the wild. You're about to get a better peek, though. CNBC is teasing a close look at the electric supercar with the August 23rd episode of Jay Leno's Garage, with Jay Leno talking to Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen about the upcoming machine. There's no guarantee you'll receive any profound insights from the TV segment (and its likely YouTube follow-up), but it's a rare chance to see the Roadster in action before its 2020 launch.