Aston Martin is re-making James Bond's DB5, spy gadgets included

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer noted that collectors, and most 12-year-old boys, would no doubt be interested in the one-off vehicle. "To own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars ... is surely the ultimate collectors' fantasy," he said.

Aston Martin didn't say which other gadgets the Goldfinger DB5 would include, but you can safely rule out the bulletproof windshield, machine guns, radar and passenger seat ejector shown above. What you will get, however, is a DB5 that looks exactly like the original. "They will be authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, with some sympathetic modifications to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability," explains Aston Martin. Hopefully, they'll also include airbags, seatbelts and other safety features that didn't exist at the time.

Time hasn't been kind to the misogyny, alcoholism and casual racism of Bond films. Luckily, we can still embrace the cool, gadget-filled cars, and if you can find a spare £2.75 million ($3.5 million) plus tax between the couch cushions, you can have one of your own.