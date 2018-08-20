Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Steam TV
Steam TV goes live again to stream 'Dota 2' tournament

Valve is testing its Steam TV platform again.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
5m ago in Internet
Steam TV

Steam TV is online again after Valve briefly pushed it live last week. The platform is currently streaming a live broadcast of The International 2018, Valve's Dota 2 esports tournament. While the website still doesn't have a lot of features to offer, you'll be able to see the chat room even if you don't log into your Steam account. You'll have to use your log-in credentials if you want to participate in the chat or to watch the game with friends, but if you're fine watching alone and keeping your thoughts to yourself, all you need to do is go to the website. Take note that the video refused to load for us on Chrome or Safari and only worked on Firefox.

