The Morning After: The Netflix review purge

Hey, good morning! Over the weekend, we explained how Marvel's Thanos was made to 'feel' alive, a weird-ass looking mouse of the future and why Twitter is reluctant to fight fake news.
AI gives Thanos a soul in 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Thanos is the biggest threat in the Marvel universe. Spoilers aside, and barring his desire to wipe out half the life in the universe, he emotes, he feels... and that's all been more realistically visualized through machine learning.
Logitech's vertical mouse could save your wrist
You're holding your mouse wrong. You need a vertical mouse.
Elon Musk says Tesla could build $25,000 EV in about 'three years'
The dream of a truly affordable Tesla EV just got a little more tangible. When tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee asked Musk in an interview about room for a lower-cost Tesla, the executive estimated that his company could build a $25,000 car in about three years "if we work really hard."
They might not be the most austentatious options, but they'll save your phone from smashing.
But wait, there's more...
- The best and worst gaming laptop brands of 2018
- Leaks reveal NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards ahead of August 20th event
- Jack Dorsey explains why Twitter is reluctant to fight fake news
- After Math: What could go wrong?
- Snapchat's much-needed Android overhaul is hiding in plain sight
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.