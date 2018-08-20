The Morning After: The Netflix review purge

Marvel and Digital Domain are banking more on machine learning.

AI gives Thanos a soul in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Thanos is the biggest threat in the Marvel universe. Spoilers aside, and barring his desire to wipe out half the life in the universe, he emotes, he feels... and that's all been more realistically visualized through machine learning.

The MX Vertical is the company's most ergonomic mouse yet.

Logitech's vertical mouse could save your wrist

You're holding your mouse wrong. You need a vertical mouse.

The current Model 3 might not be as affordable as it gets.

Elon Musk says Tesla could build $25,000 EV in about 'three years'

The dream of a truly affordable Tesla EV just got a little more tangible. When tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee asked Musk in an interview about room for a lower-cost Tesla, the executive estimated that his company could build a $25,000 car in about three years "if we work really hard."

Your tastes may differ.The best iPhone cases

They might not be the most austentatious options, but they'll save your phone from smashing.

