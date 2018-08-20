What's on TV: 'Shenmue,' 'Follow This' and 'Sharp Objects'

This week the first two Shenmue games are coming back with Sega releasing remastered editions for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Netflix is premiering a new series following Buzzfeed reporters around, and HBO's acclaimed Sharp Objects will come to an end. For movies, there's Deadpool 2 on Ultra HD Blu-ray and the Mr. Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor? available via streaming, while Hulu drops the full first season of Safe Harbour. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Won't You Be My Neighbor? (VOD)
- Hereditary (VOD)
- Ocean's 8 (VOD)
- Deadpool 2 (4K)
- The Walking Dead (S8)
- Ash vs Evil Dead (S3)
- Jack Ryan Collection (4K)
- The Terror (S1)
- Deep Rising (20th Anniversary Edition)
- Masters of Sex (Complete Series)
- Shenmue I + II (Xbox One, PS4)
- Guacamelee! 2 (PS4)
- Brawlout (Xbox One, PS4)
- F1 2018 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Don't Sink (PS4, Xbox One)
- All-Star Fruit Racing (PS4, Xbox One)
- Phantom Doctrine (Xbox One, PS4)
- Socketeer (PS4)
- Haunted: Halloween '86 (The Curse of Possum Hollow) (Xbox One, PS4)
Tuesday
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- We're the Campbells (season finale), TV One, 8 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom (season finale), TNT, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Santa Jaws, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns, HBO, 10 PM
- Carter, WGN, 10 PM
- Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
- Making It, NBC, 10 PM
- Hard to Kill, Discovery, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
- Harlots (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- The Story of the Royals Part 1, ABC, 9 PM
- Frenzy, Syfy, 9 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show, MTV, 9 PM
- TKO, CBS, 9 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 9 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Robot Wars, Science, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Deadwind (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Follow This (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy, Sony Crackle, 3 AM
- Eagles/Browns preseason football, Fox, 8 PM
- The Story of the Royals Part 2, ABC, 9 PM
- Trial & Error (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
Friday
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ghoul (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The After Party, Netflix, 3 AM
- Crime+Punishment, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Innocents, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Ask the Storybots (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Safe Harbour (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Big3, Fox, 8 PM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- Lions/Packers preseason football, CBS, 8 PM
- The Contender, Epix, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Sacred Lies, Facebook, 9 PM
- Outcast, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- ELeague: Esports 101: CS: Go, TBS, 11 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO. 11:30 PM
- Random Acts of Flyness, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Killer Night Shift, Lifetime 8 PM
- Mission Galapagos, BBC America, 9 PM
- Drew Michael Special, HBO, 10 PM
Sunday
- Her Worst Nightmare, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects (series finale), HBO, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
- America to Me (series premiere), Starz, 10 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- Preacher (season finale), AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Who is America? (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Our Cartoon President (season finale), Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]