Watch the first trailer for Bandai Namco's painterly WWI adventure

When 11-11: Memories Retold was announced, it promised a war drama rife with the "emotional" human experience. Now, Bandai Namco, Wallace & Gromit's Aardman Animation Studios and DigixArt have released the first trailer for the narrative adventure. It introduces you to the two main characters from opposing sides during WW1 and shows you the game's 3D painterly style and beautiful color palette. One of the main characters is a German soldier named Kurt voiced by Sebastian Koch (Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies) who joined the war to find his son who's missing in action. The other is Harry, a Canadian photographer played by Elijah Wood, who'll show you the harsh realities of war through his lens.