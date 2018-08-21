Costco now accepts Apple Pay across the US

Next time you drop by Costco for some groceries or a (non-Polish) hotdog, you'll be able to check out using your iPhone or your Apple Watch. The membership-only wholesale retailer is done installing contactless payment terminals in the US, and in a statement sent to MacRumors, the company said all its 750 warehouses across the country can now accept Apple Pay, as well as Google Wallet and Samsung Pay. An Apple representative has also confirmed to Engadget that you can now check out at Costco stores using Cupertino's mobile payment service.