'Devil May Cry 5' hits Xbox One, PS4 and PC on March 8th, 2019

Devil May Cry 5 picks up where Devil May Cry 4 left off, and it stars three playable characters: Dante, Nero and an unknown protagonist in a long black trench vest. Nero historically has a demon-powered arm called Devil Bringer, and it's ripped from his body at the beginning of Devil May Cry 5. It's replaced by a series of robotic arms (called Devil Breakers) created by Nero's partner in demon-fighting crime, Nico. Each arm has a different ability, allowing Nero to execute a wide array of combos in a single fight.

We got our hands on Devil May Cry 5 at Gamescom and will be posting our impressions, alongside an interview with Hideaki Itsuno, shortly. To satiate your curiosity until then, Capcom showed off a new trailer for Devil May Cry 5 during today's livestream, this time featuring Dante. He's the main series protagonist and the star of the most recent game, DmC.

Follow all the latest news live from Gamescom here!