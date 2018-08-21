'Devil May Cry 5' hits Xbox One, PS4 and PC on March 8th, 2019

Devil May Cry 5 is due to land on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 8th, 2019, Capcom announced today during the special Gamescom edition of the Inside Xbox livestream. Devil May Cry 5 is the sequel to Devil May Cry 4, which came out in 2008, and it marks the return of series shepherd Hideaki Itsuno as director. Ninja Theory briefly took over the franchise with DmC: Devil May Cry in 2013, and while Devil May Cry 5 takes some styling tips from that game, it doesn't follow its storyline directly.
Devil May Cry 5 picks up where Devil May Cry 4 left off, and it stars three playable characters: Dante, Nero and an unknown protagonist in a long black trench vest. Nero historically has a demon-powered arm called Devil Bringer, and it's ripped from his body at the beginning of Devil May Cry 5. It's replaced by a series of robotic arms (called Devil Breakers) created by Nero's partner in demon-fighting crime, Nico. Each arm has a different ability, allowing Nero to execute a wide array of combos in a single fight.
We got our hands on Devil May Cry 5 at Gamescom and will be posting our impressions, alongside an interview with Hideaki Itsuno, shortly. To satiate your curiosity until then, Capcom showed off a new trailer for Devil May Cry 5 during today's livestream, this time featuring Dante. He's the main series protagonist and the star of the most recent game, DmC.
