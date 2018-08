The DualShock 4 wireless controller has been kicking around for a while now, so it was only a matter of time before PlayStation did something to give it a little marketing boost. And what's the easiest way to do that? New colors, of course. Joining the already extensive color lineup are four new schemes: Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, Blue Camo and Copper. They'll be available across retailers in the US and Canada from September, at $65 USD / $75 CAD each. Take a look at the new colors below.