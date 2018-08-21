Sony's smart light is now compatible with Google Assistant

Once the integration is live, you'll be able to control select operations of the Multifunction Light with your voice. You will be able to turn on lights, adjust brightness and lighting color and more. The light is currently compatible with Amazon's Alexa, thanks to a May update.

Unfortunately, the Multifunction Light is still only available in Japan, which is a shame. The amount of stuff you can program this smart light to do, from act as a motion detector to using it as a room-to-room intercom, is pretty incredible. Let's hope that the product makes its way to the US and Europe soon.