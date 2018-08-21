Tinder's new matchmaking service is just for college students

According to a press release, over half of the dating service's users are between the ages of 18 and 24. It makes sense, then, that Tinder would want to focus on the college campus. The service works by prioritizing the profiles of your fellow students first; you can also be matched with students at other schools.

If you're interested in using Tinder U, it is rolling out now on iOS devices. It's limited to students at four-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools that have an in-person, rather than online, classroom setting.