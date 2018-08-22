'High Guardian Spice' is Crunchyroll's first original series

If you're worried that Crunchyroll might go the Netflix route and flood the service with garbage, taking a shotgun approach rather than that of a scalpel, maybe you shouldn't be. The service is striving to be "everything to somebody, not something to everybody," according to Ellation studio head Margaret Dean. "Animation is a medium, not a genre... We could go deep in things. We could make great art."

So long as the network maintains tight control and curation of its original programming, that shouldn't too much of a hurdle.