Watch the ESA launch its wind-mapping Aeolus satellite at 5PM ET

"The Aeolus mission will be a wonderful addition to our fleet of satellites that continually observe Earth bringing us incredible insights into our planet, in particular into the complex world of atmospheric dynamics and climate processes -- systems that not only affect our everyday lives but also have huge consequences for our future," Paolo Ferri, head of mission operations at the ESA, said in a statement last month.

The satellite was scheduled to launch yesterday but was delayed due to strong high-altitude winds. The Vega rocket carrying Aeolus is set to lift off today at 5:20 PM Eastern. You can watch the live stream beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern here or on the ESA's website.