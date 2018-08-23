Lenovo's latest tablets include a $70 Android Go model

Other slates are more conventional, but welcome if you've been waiting for Lenovo to update its rapidly aging mobile tablet lineup. The Tab E8 jumps to a much nicer 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display (though it takes a step back with Android Nougat) for $100, and it's available now at Walmart for a not-too-unreasonable $100. And you won't just have to stick to budget models. The mid-range Tab M10 sports a 1,920 x 1,200 display and a Snapdragon 450 processor, while movie mavens will want to look at the quad-speaker Tab P10 (shown below). You'll have to be patient if you want those last two, however -- they won't arrive until the winter, and Lenovo hasn't provided pricing.